St. Albans police catch gas station burglary suspect

Police say a Milton man broke into a St. Albans gas station last week and caused over $3,000 in damage.

Police say Andrew Yandow, 40, was spotted in front of the Switchyard Mobile on Friday acting suspicious. Then later around 1 a.m., police noticed that the window to the Lake Street business had been broken into and the cash register and ATM was damaged.

After looking at surveillance video, police say they were able to confirm that Yandow was the one that broke in and stole an undisclosed amount of property.

They found Yandow at a nearby Maplefields wearing the same clothes as before. He's being charged with burglary, possessing a deadly weapon while committing a felony and possessing a controlled substance.