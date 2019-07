A St. Albans man is facing aggravated assault charges for attacking a woman at a hotel over the weekend.

Police say it happened on Saturday around 12:45 a.m. at the Econo Lodge in St. Albans. Police say the victim showed signs of being choked. They arrested Elijah Torres, 33.

The St. Albans man was just released from jail the week before after serving five months for domestic assault.