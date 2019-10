Te St. Albans school district will be hosting a parent informational night on vaping Tuesday.

The Maple Run Unified School District will be discussing what they think families should know as far as what vaping is and what is in vapes.

We're told area experts will provide an hour-long presentation with a question and answer session helping to address these concerns

It'll talk place at the St. Albans Town Educational Center library at 6 p.m.