St. Albans stabbing victim, girlfriend due in court for botched robbery

St. Albans police say the victim in last week's stabbing at a local hotel and his girlfriend now face assault and robbery charges following an incident Friday night.

Police say Tyler Bushey, 18, and his girlfriend Hannah Bockus, 21, went to a home on Russell Street. They say Bushey attempted to assault and take money from the victim, who he claimed "set him up" for last week's stabbing. Police say Bockus brandished a handgun and threatened people during the incident.

Police arrested the couple on Saturday during a traffic stop. Both are due in court Monday afternoon.

Police are still looking for two men involved in the stabbing of Bushey outside the LaQuinta hotel last Tuesday. An arrest warrant for Harrison Ogbunize, 33, of Springfield, Massachusetts, was issued last week and police are still trying to identify a second male suspect. They fled in a rental car that was later turned in at Bradley International Airport in Hartford, Connecticut.