St. Albans City Wastewater Treatment Facility renovations nearly complete

An $18 million wastewater project is almost finished in St. Albans City.

The St. Albans City Wastewater Treatment Facility only needs a fresh layer of asphalt on the ground to complete their two-year upgrade project.

Plant Supervisor Brian Willett says the facility has a new phosphorus filtration building, but also noted that a lot of the upgrades to the facility were replacing parts that were over 35 years old.

"I started at the plant here in like 1987 so this will be about the fourth upgrade," Willet said, "And this is definitely the biggest upgrade so it's really nice to see it from start to finish."

They expect the paving job to be finished by next week.