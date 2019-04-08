St. Albans youths charged with dumpster fire, vandalism

Two juveniles are facing charges in St. Albans after police say they set a dumpster on fire, vandalized a car and threw a rock through the window of a home.

Police say the dumpster fire was started Sunday evening in the Northwestern Medical Center parking lot. Officers then reviewed security video and discovered the same suspects responsible for the fire also vandalized a nearby car. Police say the two have also been linked to a rock thrown through the window of a home Diamond Street.

Their mother brought them to the police and they were charged.