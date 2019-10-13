St. Johnsbury Academy selects first woman Headmaster

The 25th, and new headmaster at the St. Johnsbury Academy is already making history before she has even begun the job.

The Board of Trustees at the Academy unanimously selected Sharon Howell to take over for Thomas Lovett as the school's headmaster.

When Howell starts in July of 2020, she will be the first female for the job in the school's history. Howell grew up in Massachusetts and has degrees from Harvard, Villanova and Connecticut College. She was most recently head of school at a private school in Alabama.

Outgoing headmaster of 19 years Tom Lovett spoke highly of Howell's appointment.

"For the first time I met her, she was thoughtful, gracious, and smart. Sought to understand first, before kind of trying to self promote. Great listener, very observant, did her research, so I was very impressed from that first tour," Lovett said.

Lovett hopes to still teach a couple classes of English a the Academy, as well as help Howell in her transition. He plans to also get back into youth coaching and do some work with the church.

