St. Johnsbury church to open morning 'warming centers'

A Vermont church will be begin hosting a morning "warming center" for the winter season.

The United Community Church in St. Johnsbury announced their "warming center" will be open seven days a week beginning Nov. 15, the same day the overnight warming shelter opens.

The church's effort to house an overnight shelter was met with opposition from St. Johnsbury Select Board members in 2015. The board had added language to the town's bylaws forbidding shelters outside the health services zone.

The Caledonian Record reports the decision to host the warming program follows a five-month pilot program last year. The community organizers say the morning center is open to anyone in the community.

The center will operate from 7:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Sunday.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

