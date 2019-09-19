St. Johnsbury contractor accused of fraud yet again

We already told you about this contractor earlier this week, accused of taking money for construction jobs and not doing the work, but now Ryan Kimball is being charged yet again.

This past week, Vermont State Police say the 33-year-old was hired under contract for a roofing job in Sheffield.

An Investigation revealed Kimball never started the project after receiving a $4800 deposit.

Troopers say Kimball was in violation of his conditions of release.

He faces multiple charges in similar cases.

He was not supposed to solicit home improvement contracts at all.

He's already been charged with scamming an East Montpelier woman back in August.

Then on Sunday, we learned he faces the same charges in two other counties.

Kimball is set to be in court in October.