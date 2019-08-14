St. Johnsbury looking at old motel for new fire and police facility

A Vermont town is considering housing both its fire and police departments at the site of a former motel.

The Caledonian Record reports that the St. Johnsbury select board discussed Monday the possibility of putting the two departments under one roof at the former location of the Yankee Traveler Motel.

The architectural firm working with the town says it would be the cheapest option at $7.6 million, not including the cost of purchasing the land.

The town is considering other possibilities including renovating existing buildings and constructing new ones.

Police Chief Tim Page says he and the fire chief are fine with using a joint facility and that the decision should be what's best for taxpayers.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)