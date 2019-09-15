St. Johnsbury man charged two more times with home improvement fraud

Police say a St. Johnsbury man signed contracts for construction work, but never finished the job.

Ryan Kimball, 33, is facing two counts of home improvement fraud.

In one case, police say Kimball signed a contract with a homeowner in Lunenburg in April. Kimball was paid $3,603.00, but police say he never completed the job. He also has active conditions of release where he was to now solicit home improvement contracts.

In another case, police say a homeowner in Danville paid Kimball $4,600.00 for home improvements. Work was never started according to police.

Kimball has now been charged with home improvement fraud at least six times. WCAX News was in court in August, after police say Kimball scammed an East Montpelier woman out of almost $11,000.