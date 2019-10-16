St. Johnsbury man faces additional charge for home improvement fraud

The Vermont contractor accused of taking money, and not doing the work multiple times is in trouble again.

Police say Ryan Kimball runs "Done Right Construction" out of St. Johnsbury.

A woman in Craftsbury hired him.

Police investigated and say he did not finish the job.

He was cited to appear in court.

We've told you before Kimball stands accused by people in several towns of taking deposits, but not doing the job.

Last month, authorities say he violated his terms of release since he was not supposed to take more home improvement contracts.

Ryan Kimball plead not guilty in August. You can read more about it here.