St. Johnsbury man facing child cruelty charges after firing gun with kids around

A man will be in court Monday after police say he fired a gun at his roommates with three kids in the St. Johnsbury house.

Police say they were called to an active domestic issue on Moose River Drive in St. Johnsbury on Saturday.

When they arrived they found out that 31-year-old Miguel Aponte shot one time at his roommate. It is unclear who that person is, but we know it was not any of the children.

Aponte is facing a slew of charges including reckless endangerment and cruelty to a child under the age of 10.