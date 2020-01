An update now to a story that we've been following since late August.

A St. Johnsbury man is getting 18-months in jail for home improvement fraud.

The Time Argus reports, Ryan Kimball was sentenced on Friday to three to six years, all suspended except for 18-months.

Kimball pleaded guilty to the charges in October.

Kimball runs Done Right Construction out of St. Johnsbury. He was taking money for construction jobs, but not finishing the work.