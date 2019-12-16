St. Johnsbury murder suspect wants guilty plea withdrawn

A Vermont man who pleaded guilty to killing another man now says he didn't do it and was covering for others when he took a plea deal.

Allen Draper's attorney filed a motion last week to withdraw Draper's plea. Draper pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, assault and robbery and giving false information to police in the 2018 death of Tim Persons. Police said Draper told them that while at Person's home, Persons refused to give him money to buy drugs so Draper hit him in the head with a pipe and set his home on fire. Draper's attorney had said he believed Draper's confession was coerced.

