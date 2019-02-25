St. Johnsbury takes aim at blighted buildings

A Vermont town is going after property owners with vacant buildings as part of an effort to reduce residential blight.

The Caledonian-Record reports St. Johnsbury has sent a series of letters warning of court action if property owners don't register vacant buildings.

Registration has been required under a town ordinance, but not enforced until recently.

Town officials say there are more than 50 properties whose owners have been contacted, and they have until Monday to respond.

Property owners who fail to register vacant buildings could face a fine of $50 a day.

The letters say while vacant buildings represent a small share of the total housing inventory, they still represent potential nuisances, safety hazards and may be detrimental to nearby property values.

