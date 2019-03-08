St. Johnsbury voters approve tobacco ban on town property

Residents in St. Johnsbury have voted in favor of banning tobacco use in town-owned spaces.

The Caledonian-Record reports the measure approved in a 653-314 vote Tuesday urges the town select board to adopt an ordinance banning tobacco use on town property.

The town select board began considering the issue last year, and officials decided that voters should voice their opinion before approving a ban.

The proposed ordinance would ban tobacco products, marijuana products and vaping on town parks, playgrounds, beaches and athletic fields.

The ordinance also calls for a 25-foot buffer zone around each property to be designated as tobacco-free areas.

Violators of the ban could face fines up to $200.

Town officials say the ordinance could be in place by spring.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)