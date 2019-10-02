St. Johnsbury welcomes new manufacturer

A manufacturing company based out of Montreal is relocating a plant from Colorado to St. Johnsbury.

State and local leaders officially cut the ribbon on the new Miti Manufacturing plant. The company makes parking boots. Those are the metal clamps that police and parking enforcement use to immobilize cars.

They also make various hazmat cleanup equipment like tents, showers and hoses used by firefighters, police and the military.

Miti leaders say expanding the business to Vermont from Colorado was critical to reach new markets on the East Coast.

"For us logically and strategically to be able to have the teams meet and work together, it's in my philosophy to have team members work together as closely as possible and have them innovate and build things together. So to me to have them much closer was pure logic and it's also part of our philosophy that we want to have with the company," said Jean Patrick Lariviere, the president of Miti Manufacturing.

About 50 people will work out of the plant in St. Johnsbury.