St. Johnsbury woman dies after crash in Barton

A St. Johnsbury woman has died a day after the car she was riding in crashed in Barton.

Vermont State Police say 85-year-old Marion Handy was a passenger in a car that left the road going around a sharp curve Saturday and crashed over an embankment. She was flown to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, where she died Sunday morning.

Police do not believe speed was factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

