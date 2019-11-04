St. Joseph Cathedral Parish warming shelter open for third year

Some people are waking up at the St. Joseph Cathedral Parish warming shelter as it officially opened up on Friday and will run until March 30.

We spoke with Mark Redmond from Spectrum Youth and Family Services, which is the agency that's partnering in the project.

He says it's for homeless people ages 18-24 and this is their third year doing it.

Redmond says the numbers are lower this year because the Vermont 211 call center is no longer operating 24/7. But there are talks of bring the funding back.

The shelter will operate from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. each night through March 30th.

Last year 58 youth received assistance at the shelter. Those wishing to volunteer can call the parish