After eight years, the St. Joseph Cathedral in downtown Burlington will once again have a steeple.

The plan is to put up a new replica Tuesday.

The steeple was taken down years ago after a storm made it unsafe.

The original plan was to do this in September, but it got pushed to now.

We're told parishioners donated to the steeple repair project and that the sale of the former St. Joseph School helped pay for it.

Any problems with weather will push the plan to another day.