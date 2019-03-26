St. Lawrence County prison cook pleads guilty to having sex with inmates

A former St. Lawrence County prison kitchen supervisor has admitted to having sex with multiple inmates under her supervision.

New York's Attorney General Tuesday announced a plea deal in the case of Jennifer Parker. Parker, the head cook at the state prison in Canton, was accused of engaging in various sexual acts with multiple inmates under her supervision between 2011 and 2014.

"No corner of our society should be beyond the shade of justice, not even correctional facilities," said Attorney General Letitia James in a statement. "This individual was entrusted with serving our state, but instead took advantage of her role and the individuals she was responsible for overseeing - putting inmates and the entire facility at risk. This type of behavior will never be tolerated."

Parker is scheduled to be sentenced in May.