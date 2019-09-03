St. Lawrence County woman killed in head-on crash

A St. Lawrence County, New York, woman has died in a head-on collision.

It happened Saturday evening on Route 58 in the town of Parishville. New York State Police say Lisa Steinfeld, 41, was headed south when she crossed the center line and ran into Dawn Sanner, 43, of Pierrepont.

Sanner was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her husband, Thomas Sanner, 41, was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.