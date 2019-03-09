Stabbing suspect shot by police

A Bellows Falls man, on the run from police, was shot and apprehended by officers early Saturday morning.

John-Victor Wetherby, 33, was confronted by police on Cota Heights Road in Rockingham. Police say Wetherby was armed. During a confrontation, a member of the state police fired his weapon at Wetherby, who was later treated at the hospital and released into police custody.

Wetherby is wanted as a suspect in several aggravated assaults including a stabbing that occurred on Friday afternoon on Hyde Street in Bellows Falls.

Bellows Falls police had posted on its Facebook page Friday night that residents in the area needed to lock their doors and keep their outside lights on as the search for Wetherby continued. Several hours later, the department had posted that Wetherby was in custody.

The trooper involved in the shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave for a minimum of five days, and then will return to work on administrative duty status.

