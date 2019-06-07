North Beach stand-off ends in arrest

A short stand-off on a Burlington beach ends with a 26-year-old man arrested for disorderly conduct.

It happened late Wednesday night on North Beach.

Police say they got a call that someone was trying to overdose on prescription medication and light a car on fire at one of the campsites.

When they got there, officers say Cory MacDonald was screaming at them to shoot him, while also threatening to hurt them.

After about a half hour, police say a taser was deployed, but did not hit him. However, they say the sound caused him to lie on the ground and he was arrested.