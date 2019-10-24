Stannard man sentenced in 2017 arson

A Stannard man will spend four to eight years in prison for burning down a home-- allegedly in exchange for drugs.

Jeffrey Gile, 35, was sentenced last week for the 2017 crime. He was found guilty this past May.

Police say Gile confessed to another man that he burned down the Greensboro home by dumping gasoline on all three floors. Authorities say he was also caught on camera at a gas station just hours before the fire. Gile had an alleged accomplice, Christopher Rich, who bought the gasoline.

Gile allegedly told Rich he was offered heroin in exchange for burning down the Patten family home and that watching it go up in smoke was an adrenaline rush.

The Pattens told WCAX News in 2017 that they didn't know why they were targeted.