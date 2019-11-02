Staple in Stowe closes after 45 years

There aren't many places in the Lamoille County area quite like McCarthy's. Long time customers say its the not corned beef hash or the big pancakes that keep them coming back, its the feel that they get when they're there.

"We're celebrating 45 years of being in business in Stowe, Vermont," said owner of McCarthy's, Diane McCarthy. "It's really been a great journey for all of us."

"I've been coming here since 1974 when they opened across the street," said Willie Leipert of Stowe.

"An old school environment that feels, like family really," long time customer Marco Esquandolas of Stowe said. "I'm a little sad because there's no other place that's going to exist that can provide this for us."

"It's a group effort, we got a great a crew, I'm very lucky," McCarthy said.

"They're great, they're very welcoming to everybody, the food is great, I love the hash, said Lynn Greaney of Stowe.

"Best corn beef hash I've had in my life," added Esquandolas.

"Thank you to everyone that's been a part of this. That's what matters to me," said McCarthy.

Diane says shes not sure what's next for her, she just has to figure it out, like the rest of us.