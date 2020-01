Sometimes we take the wrong turn and have to turn around, but how does a spacecraft get in the wrong orbit?

That was the case last month when Boeing's Starliner took off from Cape Canaveral on a crew-less mission to the space station.

We spoke with Bobby Farlice-Rubio from the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium about the Starliner snafu and a different kind of star making history for women in space.