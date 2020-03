The Earth has acquired a second "mini-moon" about the size of a car, according to astronomers who spotted the object circling our planet.

A pair of astronomers discovered the miniature moon last month in their nightly observations of the Catalina Sky Survey, a NASA-funded project in Arizona.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Bobby Farlice-Rubio from the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium, about the new discovery and the latest in science news.