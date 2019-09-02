Star Struck: Space crime?

In this Star Struck, Bobby Farlice-Rubio of the Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium has details on a possible crime in space!

Anne McClain, an astronaut, is being accused of identity theft and unauthorized access to a bank account, but she logged on from space, at the International Space Station. If a conviction results from this, it will be a first in history! In her defense, she admits to logging in. The dispute is about whether or not she had permission. This stems from a divorce, and the allegations come from her ex-wife, Summer Worden.

On a happier note, there's a contest for kids to name the new Mars rover! NASA is holding a contest to get kids, K-12, to submit an essay and a name for the new Mars rover, launching in 2020. Click here for all the details.