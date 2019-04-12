Star Wars Episode IX trailer is out! OMG! And Lando is in it!

Everyone breathe. This is not a drill.

A teaser trailer for the last installment, Episode IX, of the Star Wars saga dropped on Friday, April 12. (Source: YouTube)

The teaser trailer for Star Wars Episode IX is out: “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

Yes, Episode VIII was a bit of a disappointment, and a bit too long, and did bring us a funny Kylo Ren meme about being shirtless while wearing high pants. Forget all that. Just watch this teaser trailer for the last movie in the Star Wars saga.

Yes, there’s dramatic music, Luke Skywalker’s narration is tugging at our heartstrings and we have an evil laugh at the end.

First, Rey can jump over TIE fighters. We haven’t seen hops like that since Yoda in the third prequel where he jumped around like a cricket.

Second, LANDO. Lando Calrissian is sitting next to Chewbacca on the Millennium Falcon.

We see Po and Finn ... BB-8 ...

And lastly, Leia with Luke narrating the words “We will always be with you” hugging Rey.

This movie is bittersweet because Carrie Fischer died after finishing filming the movie.

“Star Wars: The Legend of Skywalker" is due out in December. Merry Christmas to us!

