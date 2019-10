Astronomers have captured never-before-seen images of twin baby stars in the Pipe Nebula about 600 to 700 light-years from Earth.

Courtesy: ALMA

The discovery announced this week in the journal Science shows the first image of binary stars forming and was made possible by the ALMA radio telescope in Chile.

Galen Ettlin spoke with Bobby Farlice-Rubio with the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium about the discovery.