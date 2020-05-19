Stark disparities in New York City's virus toll

The coronavirus has cut an unequal path of grief through New York City, hitting hardest in a ring of predominantly poorer, nonwhite neighborhoods a long subway and bus ride from Manhattan.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will hold his daily media briefing at 12 p.m. Watch live on WCAX.com. If you don't see the live stream above, click here for a direct link.

A new accounting of fatalities released by the city Monday revealed that the ZIP code with more deaths per capita than any other place in New York is the one that contains Starrett City, a huge complex of apartment towers in Brooklyn that is the largest federally subsidized housing development in the country.

The data also reinforced earlier revelations that black and Hispanic New Yorkers were twice as likely to be killed by the virus as white people.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)