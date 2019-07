We're celebrating a major anniversary later this month -- the Apollo 11 Mission to the moon.

Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin touched down on the moon on July 20, 1969, making "... one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind."

Galen Ettlin spoke with Bobby Farlice-Rubio from the Fairbanks Planetarium and Museum about plans to celebrate the lunar landing's 50th anniversary and the Dragonfly mission to Saturn's moon Titan.