Star Struck: New Mars rover equipped with drone

The new Mars rover Perseverance, along with an onboard drone named Ingenuity, is set to launch July 30th.

Courtesy: NASA

Ingenuity is an experimental flight test of new technology specially designed to fly in the red planet's thin atmosphere. Future missions could act as scouts for human crews, carry small payloads or investigate cliffs, caves, and other difficult-to-reach destinations.

Darren Perron spoke with Bobby Farlice-Rubio of the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium about the historic mission and other space news.

