Start of youth hunting season

Today is the first day of Youth Deer hunting Season. Vermont Fish and Wildlife are encouraging youth hunters to participate and report this weekend.

There are twenty-three biological reporting stations across the state open between 9 AM and 7 PM. When youth report their deer, they directly contribute to deer management in Vermont and they'll receive a 2019 Vermont Hunter Cooperator Patch.

Biologists will be able to collect data on age, weight and antler development since youth can take any deer, including spike and doe.

Any kid 15 or younger, who has successfully completed a hunter education course must purchase a hunting authorization and obtain a free youth deer hunting tag. Each hunter must be accompanied by an unarmed adult over 18 year old who holds a Vermont hunting license.

You can find your local reporting station at the link provided.