State Police: man damaged holding cell within minutes

We have new details about the man police say damaged property at a Vermont State Police Barracks. Anthony Sawyer is accused of breaking a cell door.

Police say he harassed a woman nearly 60 times over the course of a few months and then resisted arrest and made obscene statements towards troopers.

WCAX reached out to the Vermont State Police spokesman who says Sawyer was in a holding cell for less then 10 minutes before he broke the door by kicking it.

Apparently the safety glass broke, along with the door handle and frame.

Sawyer faces a number of charges including violating an abuse prevention order, resisting arrest and a hate-motivated crime.