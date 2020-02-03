State Police remind snowmobile operators of safety steps

Vermont State Police are reminding snowmobilers there are rules to follow when out on the trails. It's part of the police snowmobile division.

The division is responsible for safety and enforcing the Statewide Snowmobile Trails System.

They provide snowmobile safety education and patrol the trails, enforcing the laws.

That includes the fact that people who are 12-years-old or older are required to take and pass a snowmobile safety course.

Classes can be found here.

They also say it's important to travel with a friend and tell someone where you're going and when you're expected to return.