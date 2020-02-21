State police to address quality-of-life crimes in Richford

The Vermont State Police will be holding a community meeting in Richford Friday on a new policing initiative.

They are looking to address quality-of-life crimes in Richford including panhandling, public urination, and public drinking.

The St. Albans Barracks will be hosting Friday night's meeting. They say it's intended to be the first in an ongoing discussion about intelligence based policing and giving the community the tools they need to help them solve crimes.

The meeting starts at 5 p.m. at the Richford Town Hall.