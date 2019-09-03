NH state senator announces plans to take on Sununu

State Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes Tuesday announced his candidacy for New Hampshire governor.

The Democrat announced his candidacy in a web video early Tuesday morning.

A former legal aid lawyer from Concord, Feltes has highlighted his work to address the state's mental health, child protection and opioid addiction crises, and said his campaign would be about standing up for everyday people and building an economy that works for everyone.

Democratic Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky also is exploring a run for governor.

