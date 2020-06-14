State Street in Montpelier vandalized

Update: Montpelier police have released photos of a possible suspect in Sunday morning's vandalism that occurred on State Street.

Eyewitness accounts describe this person as a white male around 50 years old, approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 170 pounds, with scruffy facial hair. His clothing was described as a dark colored brimmed hat, a dark, loose jacket, and blue jeans. He may have been present downtown and in the area of the Statehouse during the mural painting the previous day.

An area of State Street in Montpelier has been vandalized with graffiti. The graffiti is right next to a Black Lives Matter mural, which was painted less than 24 hours ago.

Montpelier police say they found the graffiti early Sunday morning on the city sidewalk and Vermont Statehouse walkway across from the Vermont DMV building, located at 120 State Street.

According to police, some of the messages referred to government spending, but none appear to reference the “Black Lives Matter” community mural project. However, police say mud and dirt was placed on the road over the letter "v" in "lives."

Vermont House Speaker, Mitzi Johnson, released a statement regarding the vandalism.

“Yesterday, hundreds of Vermonters gathered in Montpelier in solidarity to paint BLACK LIVES MATTER on State Street in front of the capitol building. I humbly joined the painting crew. Noel Riby-Williams and Conor Casey did amazing work getting this project organized and in place in under a week. Thank you to both of them and all participants for creating such incredible work," Johnson said. “Early this morning, it was vandalized. The Capitol Police, Buildings & General Services Staff, and Montpelier Police are working together to restore the painting and track down the perpetrators. While it is easy to be disgusted and angered by the vandalism of these anonymous cowards, for me their actions reinforce the need to address head-on the racism and white supremacy right here in our communities. That racism takes the form of subtle, perhaps unintended acts of bias, individual acts of hatred in the form of violence or vandalism, and systemic racism that, since the founding of our country and state, have stacked the very rules and expectations of our society against Black, Indigenous and People of Color. It is incumbent upon all of us to recognize it, name it, fight it, and right the centuries of wrong.”

The vandalism is under investigation and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Montpelier Police Department at (802) 223-3445.