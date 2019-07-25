State asking for public input on clean water funding

The state is asking you to help weigh in on funding for clean water projects.

Officials say Vermont is preparing to significantly increase their funds for clean water projects and now the state's clean water board wants to hear from you.

They say you can help the board allocate about $30 million expected for 2021.

Comments will be accepted until September 6.

They say the easiest way to provide feedback is on their online survey here.

They will also be having a hearing August 22 in the Winooski Room at the National Life Building in Montpelier where you can give your thoughts.