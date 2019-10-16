State asks Vt. Supreme Court to uphold large-capacity magazine ban

Vermont's right to ban how many rounds of ammo a gun can hold is headed to the state supreme court.

In a brief filed Monday, The Attorney General's office asked

the high court to uphold Vermont’s recently enacted large-capacity magazine ban.

The case comes after Max Misch was accused of racially harassing former Representative Kiah Morris. In unrelated gun charges, police say the Bennington man was stockpiling weapons and ammunition and was in possession of high-capacity magazines that violate the state's new law.

The superior court rejected Misch's constitutional challenge to the magazine ban and now the Vermont Supreme Court is reviewing that decision.

The magazine law was enacted after the Parkland school shooting in Florida and a narrowly avoided school shooting in Fair Haven last year.