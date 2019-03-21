State awards grant to revive granite apprenticeship program

Vermont has awarded a $40,055 grant to revive a granite apprenticeship training program.

The Times Argus reports the grant to Buttura & Gherardi Granite Artisans will help a once-robust program that supplied workers to the local granite industry.

The granite manufacturer will create three apprentice positions, provide training to sales personnel and update training programs and procedures.

Under the grant, Buttura & Gherardi will target their apprenticeship programs to people who want to pursue a career where significant training is required.

The programs will range in length from six months to two years.

Developed programs will be shared with other granite manufacturers through the Barre Granite Association.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)