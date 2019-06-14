State board reprimands Vt. doctor for falsifying patient records

The Vermont Board of Medical Practice has reprimanded a urologist for documenting pre-operative examinations that never took place.

The Times-Argus reports a stipulation and consent order released by the board last week says Dr. John Andrew Dreslin admitted to falsifying patient records.

Dreslin, of Stowe, resigned last fall from the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin after he was put on leave.

The board says there's no evidence that Dreslin's failure to conduct the examinations before performing surgery resulted in patient harm.

Dreslin has been fined $7,000.

Dreslin's attorney says he plans on practicing again and declined to comment on the order.

Dreslin must get state approval to resume practice and be supervised for at least two years.

The hospital confirmed Dreslin's former employment in a statement but said it couldn't provide more information.

