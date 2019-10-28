State considers new incentives to lure workers to Vermont

Could the state's efforts to lure in new workers expand to businesses?

The Vermont Agency of Commerce is mulling over new ideas to expand its programs. They say the remote worker program has already attracted more than 200 people to live here and work remotely. And the new worker program, which is designed to attract workers to jobs at Vermont businesses, kicks off next year.

Commerce Secretary Lindsay Kurrle says they're looking to build on that momentum. One idea they're kicking around is to offer incentives to businesses for recruiting workers to come live here.

"We're just constantly trying to think of new ways to attract people to our state. We have so many job opportunities in a variety of different skill sets, so these are just tools in our toolbox that we can help with," Kurrle said.

Kurrle says that idea is in the very early stages and she expects details to be fleshed out in the coming months. She says they want to get the new worker program rolled out first before they implement anything else.

And she noted that at the same time, they want to focus on making sure workers who are here have opportunities to get new or better jobs if they want.