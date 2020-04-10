State creates alphabetized unemployment filing system

As more than 71,000 Vermonters file for unemployment, the Department of Labor is creating a new system to handle the large influx of calls.

The department is asking people to file claims on certain days based on their last names. For example, if you plan to file a claim only and your last name starts with A through E, they ask that you do so Monday from 3:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

"Our goal is to be able to reduce call volume so we are helping more Vermonters get benefits faster. This is a short-term solution and we will continue to monitor this program to determine the impact it is having on call volumes," said Michael Harrington, Vermont's interim labor commissioner.

There are also restrictions for those calling with questions.

There are no restrictions for the state's automated phone line to file.

The system takes effect on April 12.

