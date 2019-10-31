State exploring private contractor to run Woodside

Vermont leaders are looking into bringing a private mental health provider into the Woodside Juvenile Rehabilitation Center after criticism that the Colchester facility is out of date and too much like a jail.

Last year the legislature said the Department For Children and Families should work to keep kids in the least restrictive setting as possible. This has lead to a decrease in residents living at Woodside. For the past two months there's been five or less residents at the facility.

The state is now exploring bringing in a contractor which could expand services at and potentially provide mental health services in other parts of the state so kids can stay closer to their communities.

"To provide perhaps different types different levels of services so we can really meet the needs of our youth, so they are safe, so they are able to address mental health substance abuse or other issues they face, said DCF Commissioner Ken Schatz.

At the same time, Woodside has face a lawsuit alleging several abuses within the facility. A judge earlier this year issued a preliminary injunction in that case, ordering DCF to change some of the practices by staff and calling descriptions of the incidents "shocking."

Schatz says that bringing in a new provider has nothing to do with trying to improve their image, but instead providing better treatment for kids.

DCF hopes to begin taking proposals from mental health providers by mid-January.

