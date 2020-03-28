State issues guidance for business to comply with Vt. 'Stay Home' order

The Agency of Commerce and Community Development has announced sector-specific guidance related to Governor Phil Scott’s Stay Home, Stay Safe Executive Order.

The guidance is intended to help Vermont businesses determine if some or all of their in-person business operations fall under the exemptions for those entities critical to public health and safety or economic and national security. For businesses who are not exempt, but can transition operations remotely with no in-person contact, can continue to operate under this order.

The agency recommends that if businesses are in doubt, they should err on the side of caution for public health. For businesses that clearly do not meet the qualifications as laid out in the Executive Order and the Agency’s sector-specific guidance, they must cease in-person operations immediately and for the remainder of the directive.

“We are asking businesses to take a really hard look at their in-person operations and make decisions for the protection of Vermonters’ lives during this public health crisis,” said Commerce and Community Development Secretary Lindsay Kurrle. “This is an unprecedented time in Vermont’s history. The mitigation measures being implemented are meant to slow the spread – which will save lives, and we believe our business community understands public health needs to be the first priority. We recognize the tremendous sacrifice and burden this puts on Vermont businesses, but these are necessary steps to protect our most vulnerable, our families, our neighbors, our communities, and our employees. We know this is a stressful and challenging time for our economy, but we also know the fastest way back to economic stability is to get through this pandemic as quickly and safely as we can.”

Sector-specific guidance provides additional clarity to the Stay Home, Stay Safe Executive Order in the areas of:

• Agriculture and Forestry

• Arts and Culture

• Bars, Restaurants and Food Service

• Biotechnology

• Construction

• Consumer Retail

• Distribution

• Education and Childcare

• Energy and Utilities

• Financial, Legal and Professional Services

• First Responders

• Food and Beverage Manufacturing

• Funeral and Mortuary Services

• Health and Beauty

• Human Services

• Insurance • Laundry and Dry Cleaning

• Lodging, Accommodations and Resorts

• Manufacturing

• Media

• Mining

• Municipalities

• Outdoor Recreation

• Pet and Animal Care

• Property Management and Landscaping

• Real Estate

• Skilled Trades

• Software Development and Information Technology

• Solid Waste and Refuse

• Transportation

Links to guidance from the state can be found on right side of this article.