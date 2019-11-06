State health experts warn of potential dangers in flooded homes

As the flood water from last week's storm recede, state health experts are warning homeowners about potential dangers left behind.

If your home still has standing water and you can't safely turn off the power, call an electrician. Electrical systems in flooded homes now need to be checked out.

Also, test your fire and carbon monoxide detectors to make sure they're still working and look out for mold or sewage that made have built up.

Anything that's been wet more than 48 hours and cannot be thoroughly cleaned and dried needs to be removed. Wash surfaces and items with soap and water.

Private drinking wells need to be tested. Don't eat or drink anything that touched flood water and throw out anything you're unsure about.

If you need help, call 211. Staff will help assess the damage to your home and give some tips on how to clean up.